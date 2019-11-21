Fond du Lac paramedics revive two men who overdosed on sidewalk

First responders likely saved the lives of two men who overdosed in Fond du Lac.

At about 5:28 a.m., Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue was called to 315 East Merrill Street for a report of two men passed out on the sidewalk. The men were said to be unresponsive.

Fond du Lac paramedics treated both men for drug overdoses and hypothermia. They men were conscious when they were transported to a local hospital.

The paramedics used Narcan, which is used to reverse an opioid overdose.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says a woman was driving on East Merrill when she noticed the men on the sidewalk. She stopped and called 911.

No names were released.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue did not say what type of drug was suspected in the overdoses.

