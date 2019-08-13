Fond du Lac opens new public safety training center

The City of Fond du Lac opens it's new Public Safety Training Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Action 2 News This Morning took a tour of the center ahead of the opening-- watch the videos above.

The facility on North Rolling Meadows Drive will be used by the Fond du Lac Police Department and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue for exercises that will prepare personnel for emergency situations.

City officials say the training center has specialized training buildings and other tools to enhance emergency personnel's skills.

It's taken six years to plan and build the facility.

The opening ceremonies include a ribbon cutting and open house.

Before and after the ceremony, apparatus will be on display and tours will be given of the new training center. The event begins at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and wraps up at 6:00 p.m.

City Manager Joe Moore, City Council President Brian Kolstad, Fire Chief Peter O’Leary, and Police Chief Bill Lamb are scheduled to remark on the new training center.

