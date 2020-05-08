Fond du Lac native inspired by her dad donates to FDNY

The coronavirus pandemic has brought out a need, for many, to help others. And, after growing up in the home of a firefighter, a Fond du Lac native was inspired to support first responders in her new city.

Empty streets are an unusual sight in New York City. For Fond du Lac native, Emily Shippee, and her boyfriend Charles Rockefeller, who has family ties to Appleton, living in New York City during this pandemic is surreal.

According to Rockefeller, "There's just fewer people on the streets, where people don't rely on cars as much. So, you just literally see a lot fewer people and there's a certain eeriness about that."

But what the couple has noticed is the increase in the number of ambulances on the streets.

"The amount of sirens and ambulances we see, coming down Columbus Avenue, is just unreal. It's New York, you're familiar with the sounds of sirens all the time in the background but this has been non-stop," says Shippee.

The FDNY tells Action 2 News, during the height of the coronavirus crisis, its EMS call volume peaked at more than 7400 calls in 24 hours, nearly double its 3800 calls a day average. Not only are EMT's transporting COVID-19 patients, but they are still responding to other calls. And, 1300 members of the department came down with the coronavirus too. It's all been a strain physically and mentally.

"I'm concerned now that the call volume is dropping that we're going to be dealing with the next phase of PTSD, mental health, for our members," says Vincent Variale from the EMS FDNY Help Fund.

As the daughter of a now retired Lt. Todd Shippee, with Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, Emily Shippee was inspired to support the first responders in New York City.

She says, "Being the daughter of a first responder and growing up with the Local 400 guys, I think it was always instilled in us the importance of helping others and giving back."

Shippee and Rockefeller decided a donation to the EMS FDNY Help Fund, which supports EMT's and paramedics during hardships, in the amount of $25,7000 to represent Local 2507, the FDNY paramedics union was the best way to help.

Rockefeller says, "I previously didn't realize just kind of the level of personal sacrifice that they all sort of go through and that they're all wired to serve, which is really admirable."

And the funds, according to FDNY officials will continue to help those helpers as they deal with the fallout from the job.

Variale adds, "With this donation we'll be able to help some more EMTs and paramedics get through in the future."

