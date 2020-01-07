Fond du Lac man to serve life in prison for grisly murder

A Fond du Lac man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of first degree intentional homicide.

Nigel Schultz, 21, learned his fate Tuesday morning in Dodge County court.

Court documents say Schultz won't have any chance of parole.

Schultz pleaded guilty to killing Bradlee Gerke, of Beaver Dam, last August.

According to officials, Schultz shot Gerke 16 times in the back of the head and torso, and then buried Gerke in a shallow grave in the Town of Lebanon.

Gerke's body was then located on Halloween of 2018.

Court officials say Schultz had already been convicted of ten felonies, as well as multiple misdemeanors, all before he turned 18.

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said he "had never encountered an offender who had such an extensive criminal record at such a young age", and that "the defendant viewed the killing as his most significant accomplishment".