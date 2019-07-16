Fond du Lac man sentenced to 13 years for sexual assault

A man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in Fond du Lac.

On July 16, Richard A. Forsyth II appeared before Fond du Lac County Judge Dale L. English for a sentencing hearing.

A jury found Forsyth, 49, guilty of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault and 4th Degree Sexual Assault at trial. They found him not guilty of False Imprisonment.

The sexual assault happened Dec. 26, 2018. The victim said Forsyth picked her up and carried her into his bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

In addition to the prison sentence, Forsyth was ordered to serve seven years on Extended Supervision.

“Sexual assaults are a very serious crime that has significant and long lasting impacts on victims," said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. "The District Attorney’s Office has and will continue to fight for justice for victims of sexual assault.”

The DA's office praised the investigators and expressed pride in the "victim's courage" in the case.

