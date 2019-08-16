Fond du Lac man pleads guilty to grisly murder in Dodge County

A Fond du Lac man has been convicted in a grisly murder in Dodge County.

Nigel Schultz, 21, pleaded guilty to First Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of Bradlee Gerke, according to the Dodge County District Attorney's Office.

Schultz shot Gerke 16 times in the back of the head and torso. He buried Gerke in a shallow grave. Gerke's body was located on Halloween of 2018.

Schultz had served time in prison for burglary. He had been released shortly before the murder.

Prosecutors say Schultz admitted to killing Gerke, of Beaver Dam, "because Gerke was going to turn him in to police."

Schultz told several people about the crime. In a recorded phone conversation, he bragged about killing someone and said he would be in jail for the rest of his life. Schultz was heard saying shooting someone 16 times "cannot be an accident."

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg is recommending life in prison without parole.

“This resolution is the same as what we would have achieved with a guilty verdict after trial. I am asking the court to sentence Schultz to spend the rest of his life in prison for this unbelievably violent and premeditated murder," says Klomberg.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2020.