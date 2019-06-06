Fond du Lac man killed in head-on crash

A Fond du Lac man died after a crash Thursday morning in the Town of Byron.

At about 8:14 a.m., the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office was called to a report of a head-on crash on State Highway 175 north of County Highway Y.

The Sheriff's Office says a 53-year-old Fond du Lac man was traveling south on STH 175 when he crossed the center line and hit a northbound truck. The truck, operated by a 51-year-old Theresa man, was pulling a trailer.

The 53-year-old Fond du Lac man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Theresa man was airlifted to a Neenah hospital with serious injuries.

The Fond du Lac man was wearing a seat belt, deputies say. The Theresa man was not buckled in, deputies say.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.