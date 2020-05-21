Fond du Lac man injured in shooting, several people questioned

A 20-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital in Fond du Lac Wednesday night.

Police say several people were taken into custody for questioning.

At about 8:09 p.m., Fond du Lac Police were called to the 200 block of 8th Street.

Police arrived on scene and found the 20-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the left leg. The man was taken to a hospital. Fond du Lac Police say his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle had left the scene of the shooting. The vehicle was later located in the 400 block of Roosevelt St.

A search warrant was obtained for a home there and Fond du Lac SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were activated to help in serving the warrant.

Fond du Lac Police say "a number of individuals" were taken into custody for questioning. Officers did not say if a suspect in the shooting was taken into custody.

No names were released.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.