Fond du Lac man injured in Dodge County shooting

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Dodge County.
At about 7:08 p.m., deputies were called to a shooting at the northbound wayside, N10048 I-41.
Investigators say there had been a fight between a 22-year-old Kaukauna man and 28-year-old Fond du Lac man. The Fond du Lac man was shot in the abdomen.
The victim was airlifted to a Neenah hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the shooting remains under investigation. They say the public is not in danger.
No names were released.