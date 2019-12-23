Fond du Lac man injured in Dodge County shooting

A Fond du Lac man was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Dodge County.

At about 7:08 p.m., deputies were called to a shooting at the northbound wayside, N10048 I-41.

Investigators say there had been a fight between a 22-year-old Kaukauna man and 28-year-old Fond du Lac man. The Fond du Lac man was shot in the abdomen.

The victim was airlifted to a Neenah hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the shooting remains under investigation. They say the public is not in danger.

No names were released.