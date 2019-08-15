Fond du Lac man escapes capture in Dodge County marsh

A Fond du Lac man escaped capture Thursday after disappearing into a marshy area in Dodge County.

On Thursday, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office tried to make contact with Richard Erdman, 35. The Fond du Lac man is wanted on multiple Felony warrants. Officials learned Erdman was at the Royal Oaks Motel on State Highway 33 in Hubbard.

Erdman ran from the motel into a nearby marsh. Officers set up a perimeter in hopes of catching him.

Officers sent up drones and searched the ground with K-9s.

Officials say media aircraft hindered the State Patrol's effort to search by air. The State Patrol was forced to abandon the air search.

Marshy conditions forced officers to call off the ground search.

"Unfortunately, due to the terrain being very marshy and wet, we were unable to locate the individual and called off the search," says the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office does not believe Erdman is a threat to the public. They are employing other techniques to search for him.

Erdman was last known to be wearing dark-colored shorts and a light gray shirt. The Sheriff's Office says they have no photo to share at this time.

If you have information about Richard Erdman or believe you've seen him, contact law enforcement.

