Fond du Lac man charged with arson for setting vacant home on fire

A Fond du Lac man has been charged with intentionally setting fire to a vacant home in the city.

Merlin G. Jolin, 58, is charged with Arson, Burglary, Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Criminal Damage to Property.

On Dec. 16, at about 2:22 p.m., police and firefighters were called to a fire at 518 Allen Street. They were informed a man had started a fire in the kitchen.

Two men who perform inspections and repairs on foreclosed homes were at the address when Jolin came up to the home. They continued their work on the roof when they noticed smoke coming up through the holes. They went inside and saw Jolin in the kitchen. Several cardboard boxes were on fire on top of the stove and next to the stove.

Jolin ran off like he was "on a mission," said one witness.

Officers identified Jolin as the suspect. They went to Jolin's apartment and spoke with tenants who reported witnessing Jolin lighting cardboard on fire in the basement of the apartment building. One neighbor said he saw Jolin trying to light some wiring in the basement on fire.

Police tracked down Jolin. He told them he started the fire in the Allen Street home because he was cold.

Police later found out that the previous weekend, smoke detectors were activated five times in Merlin's apartment. At one point, officers were called to the apartment and found the oven on with items on it melting.

On Dec. 19, Jolin appeared in Fond du Lac County Court. Bond was set at $100,000.