Fond du Lac looking for mural artists

A resurgence is underway in Fond du Lac. And now the Downtown Partnership is looking for artists to add to the beautification of the city.

Business is booming in downtown Fond du Lac. The Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts project, which was completed about five years ago, along with the renovation of the Hotel Retlaw last year, are just two projects that are believed to be inspiring continued interest and development in the city.

According to Amy Hansen, executive director of the Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership, "It brings along that lessening of risk, that things are going good here and hey maybe I should be developing something downtown or opening a business downtown."

With this resurgence, along with the desire to create an arts and entertainment district, the Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership wants to have murals affixed to buildings in the downtown.

"Our goal is to have a wide variety of different art forms, different methods of creating the artwork," says Hansen.

The Downtown Partnership is asking local artists to submit designs for the murals, it hopes to put four to six pieces of art up this year.

"We love to see submissions that have a Fond du Lac theme to them or represent Fond du Lac history," says Hansen. Adding, "but that's not always the case, so it's a great fun process."

The call for mural artists is just the latest project for the Downtown Partnership as it works to improve the city. The murals will add to what has already been a successful beautification of utility boxes in Fond du Lac.

Hansen adds, "All of the public art that we create is bringing an enlivened sense of downtown that the color and vitality, we want to see more of that through downtown."

The Downtown Partnership is accepting artists submissions until March 1. CLICK HERE for information about submitting proposals.

