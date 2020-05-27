Fond du Lac landmark restaurant Schreiner's will not reopen

The landmark Schreiner's Restaurant in Fond du Lac is closing its doors.

The "iconic destination restaurant" has been a part of the community since 1938. The eatery started "during the shadows of the Great Depression," according to restaurant history.

Schreiner's president Paul Cunningham says in a Facebook post that the decision to close was unavoidable due to the "economics associated with the current pandemic crisis."

“It has been my incredible honor to be a part of Schreiner’s Restaurant for most of my life, from busboy to baker/cook to owner. My time with original owners Bernie and Maureen Schreiner was invaluable and a true joy. Ultimately the formula for success for the Schreiner's was simple: serve great food at a fair price and treat customers and employees as family,” says Cunningham.

Cunningham says Schreiner's serves more than 500,000 people per year.

The restaurant had been serving carry-out during the Safer at Home order.

