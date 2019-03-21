Fond du Lac flood recovery: help applications and volunteer resources

Volunteers are needed to help the flood recovery effort in Fond du Lac.

The ice jam responsible for flooding in downtown Fond du Lac. (WBAY Photo)

The United Way has set up a Volunteer Reception Center at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow Street.

The center will assign volunteers to help throughout the county. The main area of focus is Fond du Lac. On March 14, ice jams sent water over the banks of the Fond du Lac River and flooded homes and businesses.

The Volunteer Reception Center will be open at these times:

MARCH 21: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

MARCH 23: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to bring some form of identification and proper clothing to work in cold and wet weather.

Work includes carrying items and cleaning flooded basements.

Flood victims are urged to call 211 to get assistance. People who need clothing and hygiene products can contact the Salvation Army.

Those who need help with appliances, rent assistance, vehicles or larger items should fill out an application. CLICK HERE to open a .pdf of the application.

Complete the application and mail it to:

Fond du Lac United Way

74 South Main Street

Fond du Lac, WI 54935

Victims can also scan and email the forms to disasterrelief@fdlco.wi.gov

The community does not believe it will receive help from the federal government. If you would like to donate to flood victims, you can do so through the United Way or Fond du Lac Area Foundation. Include "FDL Flood" in the memo line.