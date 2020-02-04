Fond du Lac firefighter welcomed home following overseas deployment

Almost a year and a half after a Fond du Lac firefighter deployed to Afghanistan with the Army National Guard. The department and community gathered to welcome him home.

Brett Hefty, a firefighter paramedic with Fond du Lac Fire Rescue is safely back home after serving his country.

"It feels great to be home. I can tell you I was thinking a lot about that while I was gone," says Hefty.

Sgt. Hefty, as he's known in the military, spent the past year deployed to Afghanistan with the National Guard. Working at a remote outpost, his squad leader said Hefty went above and beyond the call of duty.

According to SFC Chris Lauerman, "He's extremely outgoing, extremely positive and always wants to work harder and do more. And so, what he brought to the mission, that nobody else had really, was his advanced medical knowledge that he obviously learned working here through the Fond du Lac Fire Department."

After being away since late 2018, Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was more than happy to welcome Hefty back home with a ceremony.

Fire Chief Pete O'Leary says, "We wanted to make sure he understood that we were thinking about him and this community is thinking about him and how proud we were of his service to our country and also proud that he came home, grateful that he came home."

Hefty who returned to work on Sunday appreciates the support from family, friends, and the community. And, and he's ready to apply his stateside training, along with what he learned while deployed, to continue to serve the people of Fond du Lac.

He adds, "Not only was I using my skills to make the surgery teams better, but I learned a lot from those surgeons and I'm far and far better at traumatic injuries now than what I was before so I'm glad I'm going to be able to bring that back to Fond du Lac and help people homeside too."

