Fond du Lac fire appears intentionally set; suspect in custody, fire chief says

Fond du Lac's fire chief says a suspect is in custody for a fire in a vacant house.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke in a split-level house on the 500-block of Allen Street shortly before 2:30 Monday afternoon. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished.

Witnesses said they saw a man leaving the house after the fire started. Police found a person of interest a block away.

Chief Peter O'Leary says the gas and electric utilities to the house were turned off. That eliminates those possible causes for the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The city's chief building inspector declared the house uninhabitable.

Fond du Lac Fire-Rescue fought a fire in another vacant house on Saturday. Chief O'Leary tells Action 2 News there's no reason at this time to believe the two fires are related.