Fond du Lac's C.D. Smith Construction focuses on sustainability with new headquarters

Plenty of businesses in 2019 aim to be more environmentally friendly. But a Fond du Lac-based company took that goal to an extra level.

C.D. Smith Construction’s Marketing Director Tricia Muellenbach says the company's new headquarters is a big step up from its former 80-year-old building.

“It’s a culture change,” said Muellenbach.

That’s not simply because it’s new. The Fond du Lac company built it by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards, which recognizes sustainability achievements worldwide. It’s the only building in the state, and 43rd in the country, to meet LEED requirements in a new construction category.

“When you do follow the requirements or the guidelines of a certification you really hit the smaller details that often get overlooked or sidestepped,” said Chris Ingalsbe, a sustainable construction engineer with the company.

The building was made with sustainable materials, and solar panels cover the roof to produce about 40 percent of the building’s electricity. Any unused energy can be sold back to the grid.

“You can even see on the software when the solar panels are working and when they’re not, based on the cloud coverage,” said Muellenbach.

The space also has automatic lighting throughout and window shades that automatically adjust to changing sunlight. The HVAC system is also automated and will turn off in rooms that aren’t occupied.

Employees also have access to a gym and a nearby bike trail.

“Whether it’s the extra light, or the quality views, or the active occupant areas that the company’s provided for the employees it all helps in our well-being,” said Ingalsbe.

The landscaping outside seems sparse now, but it will be a native prairie area in the near future.

“It will be low maintenance, it won’t require mowing or any other attention and it’s safer for the environment,” said Muellenbach.

But Muellenbach says all the effort is not to “sell” their Eco-friendliness to clients.

“We did it because we knew it was right for us and it made sense,” said Muellenbach.

Made sense to create a space that cuts back operation costs, is great for recruitment opportunities, and is tailored for employees’, and the environment’s, well-being.

“Building this building was a commitment by our president that we’re not going anywhere, for our employees and our clients,” said Muellenbach.

