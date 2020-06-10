Fond du Lac Schools ask community how it wants to return to class

As the 2019/2020 school year, which included months of virtual learning virtually because of the coronavirus, comes to a close, districts are weighing what school will look like in the fall. They're talking about different plans and procedures. The Fond du Lac School District is asking for the community to help it decide what to do.

Classrooms are packed up, books are put away for the summer, the Fond du Lac School District will celebrate its seniors with a virtual graduation on Friday night. And even though the 2019/2020 school year didn't end like many expected, the district is proud of the way its community responded. And now, with only three months until school is back in session, the question remains, what will the fall look like?

According to superintendent James Sebert, "Lots of people want answers and almost all school districts are planning for three different options, coming back regular, coming back full virtual, or some hybrid in between."

The Fond du Lac School District decided to ask its community what it would like to see for the next school year. It emailed a survey out to students, staff, parents and guardians, and posted it on the district's social media accounts.

"Just asks them to give us feedback on those three options, what would be their preference. We opened it up yesterday and we've already gotten 3500 responses. We're really excited and we have it open until June 19th," says Sebert.

The survey is only the first part of the community involvement, the district will take its results and ask for additional feedback.

Sebert adds, "We just want people to be honest with us, tells us what they know at this point and we recognize that you don't have answers and we don't have answers but we want to partner with people and we want to hear from them and we want to move forward together."

Along with feedback from the survey the district will lean on the county health department, state agencies and the CDD to figure out what is the best and safest way to handle school come fall.

