Fond du Lac School District to keep all school resource officers

A committee voted to keep its existing school resources officers in the Fond du Lac School District.

Action 2 News reported in February that a proposal could cut one of the five district school resource officers.

The School Resource Officer Advisory Committee voted on Monday to continue with its existing model of funding.

Currently, there are two officers at Fond du Lac High School, and Sabish, Woodworth, and Theisen Middle Schools each have one officer. All officers have responsibilities at the district's elementary schools as well.

The City of Fond du Lac and the Fond du Lac School District split the cost to employ the officers 50/50.

The advisory committee also agreed to create a sub-committee that will identify summer opportunities for the resources officers to assist in the district or the city as it pertains to connecting with youth in the community.