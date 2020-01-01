Fond du Lac Police working "tactical situation"

Updated: Wed 9:54 AM, Jan 01, 2020

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Police say they are on scene of a "tactical situation" in the 100 block of Hamilton Place.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area. The Bearcat tactical vehicle is staged at the scene.

Police tell Action 2 News that a person fired several rounds from a home in that block.

Fond du Lac Police are asking everyone who lives in the 100 block of Hamilton to shelter in place.

