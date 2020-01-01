Fond du Lac Police working "tactical situation"

Fond du Lac Police say they are on scene of a "tactical situation" in the 100 block of Hamilton Place.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area. The Bearcat tactical vehicle is staged at the scene.

Police tell Action 2 News that a person fired several rounds from a home in that block.

Fond du Lac Police are asking everyone who lives in the 100 block of Hamilton to shelter in place.

Is you live in the 100 block of Hamilton and you have not been contacted by law enforcement please shelter in place. — Fond du Lac Police (@fdlpolice) January 1, 2020

Action 2 News has a crew at scene and will update this breaking news story.