Fond du Lac Police investigating possible drive-by shooting

Police are asking for your help in finding the person responsible for what they say is a possible drive-by shooting incident.

According to police, officers were called tot he 100 block of Harrison Place just after 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man in a vehicle with a gun, and was arguing with another man.

Officials say a witness told them the man in the vehicle fired two shots towards a home on Harrison Place.

When police arrived, they weren't able to find any victims or damage to nearby homes.

Fond du Lac police say a man who was at the home where the shots were fired towards was arrested on a probation hold.

The vehicle used during the incident is described as a charcoal grey colored and newer model Dodge car.

Police say the suspect was wearing a puffy silver colored jacket, and was sitting in the passenger seat of the suspected vehicle.

If you have information, you're asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555, or Crime Alert at 920-322-3741.