Fond du Lac Police investigate shooting

Fond du Lac police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police say a shot or shots were fired on E. Bank Street between N. Main and Marquette streets. They're asking people to avoid the area. For reference, the area is several blocks south of Lakeside Park.

No one was reported hurt.

Police say the scene is secured and they don't believe there's a threat to the community.

This is the second shooting incident in Fond du Lac in 24 hours. Wednesday night, a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg. Several people were questioned (see related story).

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call (920) 906-5555.