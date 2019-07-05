Fond du Lac Police Dept. recruits three new officers through its CSO program

“That meeting was probably the best day of my life,” said Brooke Mathes.

Mathes, Dustin Hodgson, and Ryan Biffert recently became patrol officers with the Fond du Lac Police Department. But before that, all of them worked with the department as Community Service Officers (CSO).

“It’s definitely a unique experience, I’m sure that doesn’t happen too often,” said Hodgson. “The past year or two with them has been a real good bonding experience.”

Quite a few of the people who join the CSO program decide to stay and become full-fledged police officers.

“The Fond du Lac Police Department is really good at letting you be a CSO, and then when you get to that point to hire you on,” said Mathes. “Because it is kind of an entry way to being a police officer.”

“[They get] to know the people before they hire them, and their work ethic,” said Biffert.

The 14 former CSOs on the force now make up nearly twenty percent of the department’s sworn officers.

“The CSO program was great,” said Biffert. “Getting out in the community, taking calls, and interacting with the community.”

“Learning all the ten codes, different crime elements and stuff like that, so it’s definitely benefited me,” said Hodgson.

The CSO program doesn’t just provide basic law enforcement experience, it also allows potential recruits to become familiar with the community.

“It’s good that I’m not just coming into it as a new officer not knowing anyone,” said Mathes. “I know the streets I know the areas and I kind of know where we have problems and where I need to kind of help fill in.”

That knowledge gained as CSOs makes Mathes, Hodgson, and Biffert tailor-made for the Fond du Lac Police Department and the community they now serve.

“Finally getting to put this uniform on and go out there and do what I’ve always wanted to do is such a great feeling,” said Mathes.

Mathes, who even before becoming a CSO had joined the Police Explorer program at 14 years old, suggests people try out a CSO program if they think they’d be interested in becoming a police officer one day.

“You get to know the department, you get to know what you’re going into,” said Mathes. “Then say maybe it’s not what you want to do, you already had that experience to know ‘Maybe it wasn’t what I wanted to do’ but you did that before becoming a police officer and investing yourself. Or, like me, you go into that and you’re like ‘This is absolutely what I want to do.’”

