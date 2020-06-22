Fond du Lac Health Dept. begins Safe Restart Plan

Fond du Lac County’s Health Department implemented its own program Monday in order to supply guidance on reopening the community safety.

“The virus hasn’t gone away,” said Health Officer Kim Mueller. “Over the last weekend we had 12 cases bringing our total case count to 300.”

With cases still occurring and Safer at Home restrictions no longer in effect, the Fond du Lac Health Department has started something new.

“Today is the first day we released what we call our Fond du Lac County Restart Plan,” said Mueller. “So it has guidelines and recommendations for businesses and residents in our community, and it helps us progress forward.”

Mueller says they were following the Badger Bounce Back plan, but after Governor Evers Safer at Home order was overturned there has been confusion about whether it would continue.

“Just to clear things up and create some consistency in our community I believe this restart plan is the ticket,” said Mueller.

Fond du Lac’s Restart plan is similar to the Badger Bounce back plan in that it’s broken up into phases.

The county is starting at phase one, but can progress as certain metrics and criteria are met until it’s safe to fully reopen.

Though the county reopened along with the rest of the state weeks ago, Mueller believes it’s important to keep everyone on the same page. Especially as the county gets closer to potentially meeting requirements for phase two.

“We decided to do this safe restart plan for Fond du Lac six weekes after because six weeks prior we weren’t in any position to move out of phase one,” said Mueller.

The metrics, monitored daily, include tracking cases, testing availability, contact tracing, PPE levels, and hospital’s ability to care for its COVID-19 patients.

A week’s worth of results will be released every Monday at 2 p.m.

According to the first release of data, the only metric the county isn’t currently meeting is maintaining a downward trend of positive cases.

“I think it’s important that we do something that is Fond du Lac-ized, that everyone can tangibly say that data is specifically for Fond du Lac County, and it gives our residents an opportunity to understand where we are at in our community.,” said Mueller.

To view the data and more information about the Safe Restart Plan: CLICK HERE