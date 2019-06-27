Fond du Lac Fire Dept. shows off new facility with training exercises

The Fond du Lac Fire Department showed off its new training facility by letting members of the media test it out Friday.

“These three scenarios gives you a taste of what we go through,” said Fond du Lac Fire Training Chief Jim Knowles.

I, along with other journalists, wore about 75 pounds of firefighting gear. Then participated in different simulated rescue situations.

For the firefighting scene, I had to put on a separate breathing apparatus, which added another 50 pounds. The mask almost made me feel claustrophobic. Then I took a hose and made my way through a smoke-filled building.

“When we sent you in the building we reduced your visibility. When we advanced that hose line you could probably see as far as you could reach,” said Knowles.

My guide during this exercise explained how you need to stick low to the ground to avoid the worst of the heat.

Once I found the simulated fire, which appears on an electronic screen, I got to use the hose to put it out. It was a fairly hot day, and that exercise alone had me sweating. I can’t imagine how it feels to fight a real fire.

Another scenario had me rappelling down the side of a building.

“With our technical rescue component, you get a taste of what it’s like to be lowered by a controlled descent through our ropes systems,” said Knowles.

I actually slipped the first time I tried to start walking down. It’s an odd feeling to lean off the side of a building, even when wearing a harness! But the second time around I got it and it was a lot of fun! We were about 40 feet up for that training.

The last thing I got to try was vehicle extraction -- essentially, using the Jaws of Life and other tools to try to safely get a passenger out of their car in a simulated accident. I must say, those tools are extremely heavy. It was quite an experience to rip off a car door, though.

I learned a lot and gained a great deal of perspective on a firefighter’s role with each scenario we did, but I don’t think I could every truly understand how much they go through in a real-life situation.

“It’s just a small component of what we do, but it gives you a better taste on some of the terminology, some of the tasks that we have to perform,” said Knowles.

Not only did the media day give the firefighters a chance to share what they do with others, it also allowed them to show us how much they value training. Knowles believes the new facility not only lets them practice for a number of situations, but ensures they can serve the community in the best way possible.

“We have a great training future ahead of us,” said Knowles.

