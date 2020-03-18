Fond du Lac County tracking 14 coronavirus cases

Officials in Fond du Lac County are somewhat encourage, after a large spike in coronavirus cases earlier in the week, the community spread is minimal.

There are now 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fond du Lac County, the health department announcing its new numbers early Wednesday evening.

As we first reported. two case involve people who traveled domestically, nine are patients who traveled together on a Nile river cruise -- and returned to the area earlier this month, and the 12th case is a case of community spread.

"This new case that we got, that we found out about yesterday, they had direct contact with one of the individuals on the cruise, but were not on the cruise themselves," says Fond du Lac County Health Officer Kim Mueller.

The first community spread case comes just days after we first reported some travelers on that river cruise attended multiple community gatherings, before they were told to self-quarantine. While we know several people who attended these community gatherings, with the now infected cruisers, have self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution, the latest positive coronavirus test is a relative of one of the travelers.

So, while it's considered a case of community spread, it was contact that happened in a private setting and not out in public.

Mueller says, "I think it's extremely encouraging. The only thing that I would warn is that we still need to be diligent to not go to social gatherings, not hold the social gatherings and really follow that social distancing because if we stop doing that then we'll be right back to that opportunity of spread."

The CDC remains in Fond du Lac, helping county officials trace the spread of the virus. While the river cruise cases piqued the federal government entities' interest, the health department says the CDC's involvement is so much more.

According to Mueller, "As a novel or new virus, the CDC is really our boots on the ground, folks, that's really how we get the information and guidance from them really diving into the information and what better way can we do it than working with the actual patients that are dealing with it."

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.

