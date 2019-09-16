Non-profit therapy-animal farm needs funds to avoid closing

A Fond du Lac County based non-profit, that uses therapy animals to help others is now in need of help itself. If Whisper Hill Clydesdales can't secure tens of thousands of dollars in funding, the organization will be forced to shut down by the end of the year.

Therapy animals on the Whisper Hill Clydesdales therapy farm in Fond du Lac County (WBAY photo)

Ever since Tim Wiskow was a kid, he dreamed about having a horse. That dream came true as an adult, but he didn't stop at one horse. Over the past 15 years, he's assembled a team of animals including Clydesdales, ponies, miniature horses and donkeys, goats, sheep and llamas. With all of those animals, he started the non-profit Whisper Hill Clydesdales.

According to Wiskow, "It's just become my passion to work with handicapped, special needs children, adults, seniors, veterans and wounded warriors, because the therapy that these guys provide is absolutely amazing."

Through Whisper Hill, Wiskow and his animals travel to nursing homes, hospitals, company picnics, community events, and more -- touching the lives of those the animals come into contact with.

One of those people is Sue Reich. She says, "As I was going through some tough times with family, with work, stuff like that coming out and spending time with the animals just really made me calm back down, made be be able to move forward."

But a year-and-a-half ago, Wiskow had to slow down his work after a chronic illness nearly took his life. He spent the past 18 months caring for himself, leaving Whisper Hill in financial peril.

"We need to raise at least $30,000. That will get us completely out of the debt that we're in, including getting the truck fixed and stuff," says Wiskow, adding, "My ideal would be to raise a few hundred thousand so we can buy our forever farm and where we can do these therapy programs and everything we wanted to and be a self-sufficient non-profit organization again."



CLICK HERE for the Whisper Hill Facebook page.

Wiskow understands it's a huge task, but he believes in the mission so much and he doesn't want to see the Fond du Lac County community lose this asset, saying, "I'm very hopeful that there's people out there that are willing to help."

In addition to donations, Wiskow says he is looking for someone who might want to invest long-term in the organization.

Whisper Hill is hosting a Halloween Bash and anniversary fundraiser on November 2 at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds.