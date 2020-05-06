Fond du Lac County law enforcement coming to the aid of the community in a different way

We all know that part of law enforcement job is to help people, but in Fond du Lac County, members of the sheriff's office are taking it a step further.

Volunteers are busy packing bags for the Fondy Food Pantry Food for Thought program. It's just one way the pantry helps the community, and it's the program that has seen the biggest increase in recipients since the coronavirus pandemic began.

"It used to be that there were specific kids that these bags went to, every Friday in the school district, and the school counselors chose those kids. Now because Aramark and the school district are giving food, every day to the kids, as many as they give away, we'll match that number too," says Mallory Gilbertson with the Fondy Food Pantry.

That increase in aid hasn't taxed the pantry, yet, which says the number of families it's helping now is about the same as pre-coronaivrus, but it expects eventually that will change. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff Benevolent Association wants to make sure, when the need increases, the help is available.

According to Donna Whitty secretary for the benevolent association, "We're all fortunate enough to have employment, have a paycheck, but there's a lot of unemployment going on in our community and we just thought this is a small way for us to give back to the community and just do a food drive."

From My 11th through the 18th, people are asked to donate non-perishable food items, hygiene products, or even cash. Collection bins will be at the sheriff's office, the highway department, and the first floor of the city-county building.

"Probably that week of May 20th we'll deliver to the food pantries, we'll divvy it up and try to hit all of the food pantries so that each of them have some food for their people," says Whitty.

Pantries ask, that in giving, people try to stick with one product instead different items that need to be sorted.

Mallory Gilberston adds, "Canned vegetables are terrific, like beef-a-roni that sort of thing is terrific. Five beef-a-ronis is more helpful than one beef-a-roni, one green bean, one mac n cheese.

Te food drive starts next week, but the benevolent association says it will start taking donations immediately.

