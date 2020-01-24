Fond du Lac County home considered "complete loss" after fire

A Fond du Lac County home is considered a "complete loss" after a fire in the Township of Taycheedah, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 23, Mt. Calvary firefighters and ambulance and Fond du Lac County deputies were called to a report of a house fire at W4062 Silica Rd. They arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming out of the roof.

"The residence is considered to be a complete loss," reads a statement from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting the Mt. Calvary Fire Department and the Sheriff's Office.

Crews were called to the scene at 12:42 p.m.