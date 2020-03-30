Fond du Lac County announces second death related to coronavirus

Fond du Lac County's Public Health Officer has announced a second death in the county connected to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kim Mueller said a man died Sunday, March 29.

The patient was not a resident of Fond du Lac County, but was being treated there.

"He became a member of this community and part of Fond du Lac when he became ill and was treated by our nurses and physicians who were dedicated to his care and hopeful for his survival," says Mueller.

Mueller did not release any identifying information about the patient. CLICK HERE to watch Mueller's announcement.

Fond du Lac County received three additional confirmed cases over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 22.

Four people are receiving treatment. Sixteen people have recovered. Two people have died.

The first death in Fond du Lac County was Dale Witkowski, 55. He contracted the virus on an Egypt river cruise.

On March 29, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the state had 1,112 confirmed cases. The state's death total is listed as 13, but there are additional deaths being reported by counties that are not yet on that list.

Action 2 News will update this developing story.