Fond du Lac County announces new business restrictions, 15th confirmed case

Fond du Lac County has announced restrictions on the beauty industry and other businesses as the county reacts to the death of a resident who had coronavirus.

The restrictions are on the following businesses:

--Barbers and cosmetology

--Nail salons

--Massage parlors

--Tattoo and body art studios

“Our Health Department team and local law enforcement fully appreciate the magnitude of these orders. We are all heartbroken over the death of one of our community members that was diagnosed with Covid-19 and we extend thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to their family and friends," says Health Officer Kim Mueller. "We are committed to keeping our community safe during this Public Health Emergency and I understand that the daily lives of so many in our community have been turned upside down. The orders of State and local officials have been made for the safety and best interests of the public in order to minimize the spread of Covid-19. We hope everyone in our community voluntary follows these Public Health Orders and enforcement will not be required.”

Mueller says it also clarifies restaurant/bar rules and religious and funeral service rules.

People who violate public orders face up to 30-days in jail or a fine up to $500, according to the county.

“I have communicated with all local law enforcement agencies in Fond du Lac County and we are united in our commitment to uphold these Pubic Health Orders," says Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt. "We ask that if you engage in any group activities, you do so in a responsible manner consistent with the Public Health Orders so that enforcement isn’t required. In these unprecedented times, we need to come together as a community and take care of one another by following these practices aimed at minimizing the spread of this virus.”

The county announced an additional case Friday. That brings the total to 15 confirmed cases in the county. The newest case is in a person who had known exposure to international travel.

The Fond du Lac County Health Department is holding a news conference Friday at 11 a.m. about COVID-19 in the county. We'll bring you the new information online, on our Facebook page and on Action 2 News at Noon.

"We have been asked why we are not releasing the municipality of where the positive cases of COVID-19 in Fond du Lac County live. We are not providing this information because it does not provide any additional protection to anyone to have this information. When someone is tested, they are instructed to self-isolate, reducing the possibility of contact with the general public, right away. Prior to them self-isolating, they may have had contact throughout the county. Fond du Lac County Public Health works diligently to track where a person visited and had exposure to the general public," reads a statement from the health department.

On Thursday night, Gov. Tony Evers announced the deaths of two people--a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County, and a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County.

On Friday morning, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner announced the agency was investigating the death of a 66-year-old man from complications of COVID-19.

"Decedent was a Milwaukee residents and had been hospitalized for several days prior to his death," reads a statement on Twitter.

Mercury Marine tells Action 2 News it is suspending production at a number of facilities for Mercury and Brunswick boat group starting next Monday, March 23.

The Fond du Lac company says it's monitoring the coronavirus pandemic and decided to move up the summer slowdown by a few months.

It expects the slowdown to last two or three weeks.

Action 2 News reported last week that an employee of the marine engine manufacturer had been exposed to the coronavirus while traveling overseas. The employee didn’t realize they had been exposed until after returning to work.

Practice social distancing by putting space between yourself and others. Continue to practice healthy habits, like washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and staying home if you’re sick, to help slow the spread of #COVID19.

Learn more: https://t.co/RhqzGyUzcH. pic.twitter.com/kFgOsiRXrf — CDC (@CDCgov) March 19, 2020

Under state guidelines, priority for testing is given to hospitalized patients, particularly those receiving intensive care for viral pneumonia or respiratory failure. Other hospitalized patients, who aren't in ICU, will be tested if they have a fever and symptoms of lower respiratory tract illness, especially if they traveled to a high-risk area for the coronavirus, or had exposure to a known COVID-19 patient.

Health care workers with an unexplained fever and symptoms of a lower respiratory illness are also given priority for testing.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after going to the bathroom, blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If you do not have soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.