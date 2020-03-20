Fond du Lac County adds restrictions to service industry businesses

Fond du Lac County officials identified the man who died after contracting the coronavirus as one of the travelers who recently returned from a Nile River cruise. The man died yesterday after contracting the illness while traveling with eight other Fond du Lac County residents who have also tested positive.

In total, Fond du Lac County has received 15 positive tests, three people remain hospitalized, one has been released from isolation, and the rest continue to recover.

While the county says none of the cases are considered community spread, meaning they can track how each patient contracted the virus, county officials announced this morning they are enacting tougher restrictions on the service industry. A similar statewide ban came down a few hours later.

Takeout and drive-thru service are working for Annie's Fountain City Cafe in Fond du Lac.

According to Ann Culver, "The community has been amazing, they've been calling in orders or Facebook messaging and then what we do is, we run it out to them, take their payment and it's been great."

The county health department reiterating on Friday, that dine-in service will continue to be prohibited at bars and restaurants, establishments are only allowed to provide takeout, drive-thru or delivery for customers. That's a new way of doing business for the Tav on the Ave.

"You can call ahead and do pickup, we run it out to your car. We just started that out yesterday, just trying to get the word out to let people know we can do it," says Susie Ballantyne about how the restaurant is doing business.

While bars and restaurants are still open, with restrictions, at 5pm on Friday, the Fond du Lac County Health Department ordered barbershops and cosmetology, as well as, nail salons, massage parlors, and tattoo and body art studios to close. The measures, according to Kim Mueller are not in response to the coronavirus death of the Fond du Lac County man, instead they will help to ensure the idea of social distancing.

Fond du Lac County Health Officer Kim Mueller says, "These additional orders are necessary steps needed to ensure we increase our efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in Fond du Lac County."

County officials understand these new restrictions could be detrimental for businesses which is why they tell us they are working on plans to potentially lessen the blow.

"We can't help everyone because I think once the word gets out, we're going to have more people knocking on the door than we fund available, but we're doing what we can to help these individuals to get through for awhile," adds County Executive Allen Buechel.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for complete local, national and international coverage of the outbreak.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.

