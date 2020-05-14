District attorneys dropping charges for violating Safer at Home order

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney tells Action 2 News he's dropping the charges against four people charged with violating the state's Safer at Home order.

Wednesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled the emergency order was invalid and unenforceable.

Toney was the first prosecutor in Northeast Wisconsin to file charges against multiple people.

Three people were arrested at Sunset on the Water Grill & Bar in Taycheedah, including owner Maria Katris; employee Jamie Bray, who was tending bar; and Michelle Matteson, who was dining in the restaurant.

The fourth arrest was the owner of an airbnb on Overland Trail, Brad Lenz, whose guests used an indoor pool against the governor's order.

Charges were already dropped against Katris. Toney told our Emily Matesic he's dropping the charges against Bray, Matteson and Lenz as well.

The charges were misdemeanors. They carried up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine if found guilty.

The Brown County district attorney's office says it will also dismiss or amend any charges filed in relation to the Safer at Home order.

However, the D.A.'s office notes Brown County has other public health provisions which can be enforced against a public health nuisance and people who know they have a communicable disease and ignore health recommendations to knowingly put others at risk of infection.