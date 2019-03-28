Fond du Lac store sells $50,000 jackpot ticket

Korneli’s in Fond du Lac sold a $50,000 power ball ticket on Wednesday.

It wasn’t as busy Thursday afternoon, but employees said Wednesday was a different story.

"It's a mad house,” Cashier Ashlee Williams said. “The whole store will fill up. I’ve seen it line up outside."

And this is no surprise to Ashlee Williams. Korneli's is known to draw jackpot winners for the lottery dating back to 1994, when this area was known for it's "Miracle Mile."

"In the 90's it was all down this strip,” Williams said. “A whole mile it seemed like all the stores were just hitting back to back."

This store off South Main Street is the only original building from Ma and Pa's.

They even get calls from people out of state asking them to mail a ticket.

And when there aren't any big numbers on the radar, customers are still coming in trying their luck at scratch-offs.

"It gets insane,” Cashier Britini White said.

You might ask what their secret is for all the success.

Well, employees call it luck.

"There is no secret,” White said. “It's just dumb luck."