FluGen partners with University of Wisconsin, Bio-Tech to find COVID-19 vaccine

In research labs all across the world, there's a race for a COVID-19 vaccine, which includes a variety of labs here in Wisconsin.

One of those labs, called FluGen, is partnering with the University of Wisconsin and Bio-Tech, a global vaccine manufacturer.

FluGen is only 13 years old, but at a young age, it has already found success with a new flu vaccine.

Researchers don't know yet, but hope a later achievement will be a COVID-19 vaccine.

"As you've probably heard from a lot of people, it's going to take a lot of vaccines, nobody is going to be able to make seven billion doses of anything frankly," says Paul Radspinner, the President and CEO of FluGen. "We're being a little more careful at the front end to make sure we're testing the vaccine in the early stages to make sure they're stable, liable, and safe before we start putting them in humans."

Researchers are hoping to have a vaccine out of the lab ind into the first phase of clinical trials by the fall.