Norovirus outbreak closes Jefferson Co. elementary school Friday

A entire Jefferson Co. elementary school is taking a sick day Friday after a norovirus outbreak forced nearly a third of students to stay home on Thursday.

Johnson Creek School District Superintendent Michael Garvey told NBC15 68 students missed class Thursday because of the flu. He said an outbreak like this has never happened before in the district.

Garvey said the district hopes to take advantage of the day off to disinfect the school.

He added that the middle school, high school, and alternative campuses are all going to be open Friday.

UPDATED: The original version of this story reported the district saying it was a flu outbreak that spurred the cancellations, based on information from the district. Superintendent Michael Garvey has since said the students were sick with a norovirus infection.