Flu-fighting tips

Flu activity remains high in Wisconsin and hundreds of people have been hospitalized with the virus.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has recorded 11 deaths linked to complications from the flu this season.

Hospitalizations are up to 459--more than three times higher than last season.

Action 2 News This Morning visited ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Neenah for tips on how to prevent the flu. Watch the video for the interview with Dr. David Brooks, Infectious Disease Specialist.

The flu can be particularly dangerous for children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic health conditions.

FLU PREVENTION RECOMMENDATIONS

--Get the flu vaccine

--Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

--Eat healthy meals

--Get plenty of rest

--Clean surfaces that other people touch

--Don't share eating utensils

--Stay home if you're sick

--Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze