Florida woman shares experience battling COVID-19

An exchange student in Oconto during the 1970s, Debbie Goldman-Schwencke now calls Florida home.

"I live in The Villages, Florida which is in Central Florida," said Goldman-Schwencke. "It's about 100,000, maybe 120,000 senior citizens living the best life possible."

She sent Action 2 News a video through Facebook on Monday morning. In it she confirms she is just one of the people living in the 55+ retirement community to test positive for COVID-19.

"My husband had golfed with a man from China about a month ago, and despite not shaking hands or anything like that about seven to ten days after we came down with laryngitis, sore throat, sneezing, coughing, trying to take a deeper breath and you can't," said Goldman-Schwencke.

Her doctor struggled to find two tests, but ultimately was able to get one that Goldman-Schwencke took outside of the hospital in the parking lot.

"They came out in all of their gear head-to-toe," she said. "[They] did the test up each nostril. It felt like it goes into your eye socket."

The positive results gave Goldman-Schwencke no choice but to quarantine, rest, and drink a lot of water.

Even though she says the virus takes a lot out of you, her spirits remain high and her love for Wisconsin unchanged as she battles coronavirus.

"Go Pack Go," she cheered.