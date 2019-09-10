Florida teen used parents’ money to hire people to kill them, deputies say

The parents of 17-year-old Alyssa Hatcher called police Sunday night after discovering they were missing large chunks of money.

Seventeen-year-old Alyssa Hatcher plotted to have her parents killed and used their debit card to finance the crime, deputies said. (Source: WESH/CNN)

The next day, they found out who had taken it and where it was spent. Umatilla police told the Daily Commercial it was their daughter and she used it to buy drugs and hire hit men to kill them.

First, word of Hatcher’s alleged plan started to spread around Umatilla High School. On Monday, a student told a school resource deputy that one her friends had been paid a lot of money find a hit man to kill Hatcher’s parents.

Then, Hatcher’s boyfriend came forward. He told investigators at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office she confided in him she wanted her parents dead after he saw her at a notorious drug house Monday morning.

Using her parents’ debit card, deputies said Hatcher made two withdrawals: one for $503 and then one for $926.40 later.

She admitted using $100 of the first withdrawal to buy cocaine and used the remainder to pay her friend to hire a hit man, the affidavit stated.

The friend didn’t go through with it. Later on Monday, the friend reportedly received a text from Hatcher asking for a place to stay. She had found someone else to take her parents’ lives.

She gave an unidentified man the $926.40 to handle the killings. Deputies have an idea who the man was but only described him as “a black male” to the Miami Herald.

Deputies arrested Hatcher and took her to the Lake County Jail. The Department of Juvenile Justice later took custody.

Her parents intend to prosecute.

