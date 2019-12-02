Flooding mixes with snow and ice in southern Door County

The end of the holiday weekend was not a pleasant one for dozens of people living along the bay and lakeshore across Northeast Wisconsin.

Some of the same people dealing with flooding issues for months are now seeing it surround their homes and turn to ice.

Action 2 News went to southern Door County on North Stevensons Pier Road in the Town of Gardner where homeowners there are dealing with a messy and frozen cleanup.

“The road was literally impassable and we're just dealing with the aftermath today with the debris that's on the homeowner side of it, so we have people here moving the debris out of the roadway, so we can still plow snow this winter and hopefully we don't get any more storms,” said Jeremy Madoche, who was in the area helping his mother with storm cleanup.

Madoche hired help to clear what's left of the road in front of his mother's house. The water has been inching closer and closer to her home.

“I was worried about my mom being here so close to the water, with the water almost entering the house, it's been an ongoing battle for the past month or so, and we don't know if it's going to get better or not,” said Madoche.

His mother’s home is surrounded by a thick layer of ice and debris. He said he's never seen anything like it.

“The water was up to the house, up to the door last night, we had water in the garage and it was probably within an inch of having water on the floor, it has receded some today, but we're dealing with a lot of ice,” said Madoche.

The area has dealt with flooding all season with high water and erosion. Homeowners there said it feels like there’s no end in sight.

Ice and snow are just making matters worse.

“The big concern is the safety of everybody here, their access to their properties, or dealing with that and if we have to we can evacuate people if we need to,” said Mark Stevenson, Chairman for the Town of Gardner.

The town is looking into getting disaster relief funds so it can help pay for some of the roadwork being done in the area.

