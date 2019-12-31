Several roads near the Oconto River in the City of Oconto are flooded on New Year's Eve morning.

Flooding in Oconto on the morning of December 31, 2019 (WBAY photo)

The city declared a flooding emergency late Monday night, asking people to avoid driving in the city until flooding subsided.

An Action 2 News crew in Oconto reports roads near the river have water more than a foot deep and the water is in the yards of many homes near the river.

Oconto Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook that Bridge Street, Merrill Lane, Farnsworth Avenue, Water Street and Turner Avenue are among the streets with high water.