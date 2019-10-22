The need to address area flooding issues

Several roads remain impassable while some homes still have water around them as a result of yesterday's high winds and rain.

The reason being is due to the over-saturated ground which means there's no where for the water to go and the City of Oconto is now planning ahead for next year.

"The water came up quiclky, in probably one of the worst storms we've seen out here. The water rose, all the neighbors here were flooded out, on both sides of us, probably within a half hour. The water came up about 2-3 feet," says Chief John Reed, Oconto Fire Department.

John Reed is not only the Oconto Fire Chief, but he's also a homeowner who has seen the impact of rising waters along the bay.

"When we first moved out here, the water line was 300 yards out, and in the past 2-3 years it came up," adds Reed.

However, Reed is more concerned for his neighbors with lower property levels and says the city wants to take some serious actoin moving forward.

Reed adds, "As the city and fire chief, we are concentrating on what's going to happen in the spring. We're actually putting groups and committees together, to plan ahead, because we don't see any relief in sight for next year either."

He states they may not have control over what the water does, but they can change how they respond and react.

There's lots of cleanup along with plenty of time for more rain showers before the water freezes over. Several homes have also been lifted higher. Stil, some people are hopeful it doesn't get any worse this year.