Flood damage to Wisconsin infrastructure nears $2 million

Wisconsin's infrastructure has sustained nearly $2 million in damage from March flooding, according to the state's Department of Military Affairs.

Flooding on Eliza Street on Green Bay's East Side. (WBAY Photo)

Friday's flood incident reports the statewide total at $1,951,786.

Local County totals:

Calumet County - $55,000

Fond du Lac County - $320,000

Kewaunee County - $25,000

Manitowoc County - $155,000

The DMA says 671 private homes statewide have been affected by flooding. Twenty-two homes have major damage.

A preliminary total of 37 homes have been condemned in the City of Green Bay. That number could grow with additional inspections.

Green Bay recommends flood victims call 211 for assistance.

In Fond du Lac, Team Rubicon is helping with the recovery effort. The organization is made up of military veterans who volunteer during disaster efforts. Team Rubicon is expected to be on the ground for about seven days.

“Our members are ready to get dirty through the weekend putting their disaster response skills to use to help impacted communities in Fond du Lac County stabilize and recover," says Adam Lemons, Incident Commander and Wisconsin State Operations Coordinator for Team Rubicon.

If you would like to request help from Team Rubicon, call (833) 556-2476.

The Fox River and the Manitowoc River will be in moderate flood stage through next week, according to DMA.