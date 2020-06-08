Flag thieves hit two communities in Fond du Lac County

Investigators are looking into reports of stolen American flags in two communities in Fond du Lac County.

On June 6, Campbellsport Police received multiple reports of stars and stripes stolen from homes in the village.

Campellsport Police and private donors have come together to offer a $700 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is also investigating a report from Memorial Day weekend in which 15 flags were stolen from the graves of veterans in the Empire Cemetery.

The Sheriff's Office does not know if the Campbellsport and Empire cases are related at this time.

If you have information, here's where to report it:

FOND DU LAC COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT TIP LINE: 920-906-4777

CAMPBELLSPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT: 920-533-5391

You can remain anonymous.