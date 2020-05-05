Five years later: Trestle Trail survivor shares message of faith

It's been five years since a shooting claimed the lives of three people at the Trestle Trail Bridge in what is now Fox Crossing. Survivor Erin Stoffel Ullmer has opened up in a truly moving video on Facebook as she remembers the husband and daughter she lost that May 3, 2015.

Jon Stoffel and Olivia Stoffel were shot and killed as the Stoffel family enjoyed a beautiful spring day at the popular gathering spot.

Erin Stoffel Ullmer was shot several times and survived. She now shares her story as a way to help others and show how her faith has helped her through the darkest days.

She took to her Facebook page to remember the family she lost that day.

She also honors Adam Bentdahl, an Appleton man who was shot and killed that day.

CLICK HERE to watch Erin Stoffel Ullmer's video.

Here's what she posted with the video: