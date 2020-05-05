Five years later: Trestle Trail survivor shares message of faith

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It's been five years since a shooting claimed the lives of three people at the Trestle Trail Bridge in what is now Fox Crossing. Survivor Erin Stoffel Ullmer has opened up in a truly moving video on Facebook as she remembers the husband and daughter she lost that May 3, 2015.
Jon Stoffel and Olivia Stoffel were shot and killed as the Stoffel family enjoyed a beautiful spring day at the popular gathering spot.
Erin Stoffel Ullmer was shot several times and survived. She now shares her story as a way to help others and show how her faith has helped her through the darkest days.
She took to her Facebook page to remember the family she lost that day.
She also honors Adam Bentdahl, an Appleton man who was shot and killed that day.
CLICK HERE to watch Erin Stoffel Ullmer's video.
Here's what she posted with the video:
"Wow, Five Years....
Five years ago, it was Sunday, weather much like today. Sunny and warm. So much has changed for me these last few years, it has thrown any "five year plans" right out the window. Life is like that, change can come in an instant.
When I think about my life with Jon and Olivia, I have such fond, fun and loving memories with them. Jon was such a nut, he made me laugh constantly and he lived life with undeniable authenticity. He didn't really care what people thought if him (hello...mullet), which is why I think he was so goofy, but He truly cared what God thought of Him. He desired nothing more than to please Him. His loved for Jesus challenged my faith and inspired my love for Christ. I wanted that too.
My Olivia. She lived only 11 years before life on this earth was taken from her, but but she lived it with conviction. Jon and I both believed she would be a missionary when she grew up. She was only seven years old, when she went on a mission trip to Honduras with Jon. That changed her. She had so much compassion and love for those who had nothing. When devastation hit Haiti, she cried for the people who lost their homes and family in the earthquake of 2010. I remember showing her pictures and she teared up, asking if we could invite the people to stay with us
I didn't know Adam, but from what I have heard about him, he loved Jesus too. He sounded kind and compassionate. My heart goes out to his family. Big time.
Life is a journey, full of unknowns. So many questions unanswered. Especially right now. Such crazy times we are living in. Over the past month, I was praying about how I could share my story. I have done a handful of interviews, shared at various events over the last couple of years, but I've never just shared it without someone asking me. Nothing like this anyway.
I wrestled with it so much because being vulnerable is difficult. My story hit the news right away and I didn't ever have the option of keeping things private. It is an event that has altered the lives of this community and beyond. Yet, it is still hard to share.
I think sitting with an audience, I can tell the story almost robotically, pushing down my emotions and holding my own pretty good. This past week though, I sat alone in my room, with a camera phone, staring at myself, it was...awkward. I shared many details but still kept many to myself. I thought about Jon's family and Adam's family, how this might affect them, doing my best to be sensitive to their hearts while sharing my own.
Over this past week, I have been consuming tons of podcasts, listening to personal stories from all walks of life. I felt encouraged with each one, so why not share myself?
It's very candid and not glamorous by any means. My hope in sharing about this day, five years ago, is only to encourage you, should you feel led to listen.
"Your righteousness, O God, reaches the high heavens. You who have done great things, O God, who is like you? You who have made me see many troubles and calamities will revive me again; from the depths of the earth you will bring me up again. You will increase my greatness and comfort me again.
Psalms 71:19-21"