Five more COVID-19 patients die in Brown County, bringing total to 11

The number of deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak in Brown County increased to 11 Tuesday. Five more patients died between Monday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Brown County Public Health identified the five patients by age, gender and ZIP code of residence. The patients ranged in age from 29 to 96.

Female, 29, 54311

Male, 52, 54303

Female, 96, 54304

Male, 96, 54162

Female, 50, 54311

Family members of the 96-year-old man tell us he passed away at a hospital Monday. He was a resident at Country Villa in Pulaski. Action 2 News spoke to family members of residents at the assisted living facility Monday. CLICK HERE for the full story.

Public Health says the 29-year-old woman who passed away had underlying health conditions.

Brown County's total of confirmed cases increased to 1,540 Tuesday. That's up 99 from Monday.

Oneida Nation cases remained at 12.

Public Health Strategist Claire Paprocki says since last Thursday, 1,497 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Brown County.

Between Thursday and Sunday, Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard tested workers at plants linked to outbreaks.

On Monday, the county opened a community-wide drive-through testing site at the Resch Center. Paprocki said they were able to test 427 people on the first day.

An east side testing site will open at Casa Alba Melanie, 314 S Madison St, on Wednesday, May 6.

To register for a testing at the Resch Center or Casa Alba Melanie, visit https://www.browncountywi.gov/community/covid-19/general-information/

Testing is available by appointment only. It is available for people who live or work in Brown County. You must have at least one symptom of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, muscle aches, shortness of breath, chills and loss of taste or smell. CLICK HERE to learn more about symptoms and the testing process.

You can also call 211 to register for an appointment. Spanish, Hmong and Somali interpreters are on site. The county also has a resource to accommodate other languages.

Both testing sites will be open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The sites are closed on Sunday.

Test results come back in five-to-seven days. Someone from public health or your doctor's office will contact you to let you know if you are positive.

Paprocki says 43 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. That's up slightly from 41 on Monday.

The county lists 178 people out of isolation. That means they are no longer showing symptoms or under quarantine.