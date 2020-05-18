Five more COVID-19 patients die in Brown County; No federal funds received

Five more COVID-19 patients have died in Brown County, according to Public Health Strategist Claire Paprocki.

The patients were identified as:

Male, 92, 54162 ZIP Code

Male, 95, 54162 ZIP Code

Male, 63, 54301 ZIP Code

Female, 66, 54301 ZIP Code

Male, 60, 54301 ZIP Code

That brings the total of COVID-19-related deaths in the county to 26.

The additional deaths were reported Monday after the state reported no new deaths on Sunday.

The county has confirmed 2,088 positive cases of COVID-19. Oneida Nation reports 26 confirmed cases.

Thirty people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Brown County. That's down from 40 in the hospital on Friday.

Paprocki says 374 are "out of isolation"--meaning they no longer have symptoms and they are no longer under quarantine. That's up 11 from Friday.

Brown County has tested 9,152 people for COVID-19 since community-wide testing started.

Community testing sites at the Resch Center and Casa Alba Melanie tested 562 people on Saturday.

Community testing for all people who live and work in Brown County goes through May 22. Call 211 or CLICK HERE to register for a test.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R) and State Sen. Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay) have asked Gov. Tony Evers to distribute some of the federal CARES Act funding to Brown County, which has recorded the second highest number of positive cases in the state.

County Executive Troy Streckenbach confirms the county has received no payments from the CARES Act.

"As I noted last week, Dane County received $95 million directly from CARES. Milwaukee and Dane received $260 million helping businesses restart, cover expenses, address pandemic in their communities," said County Executive Troy Streckenbach. "Brown County hasn't received any from that. We're taxing jurisdictions 25% to cover those expenses."

“Brown County has responded well to its recent surge of Coronavirus cases, but its response has come at a significant cost,” said Rep. Gallagher. “The CARES Act provided Wisconsin with more than $2 billion to help counties and local governments that need assistance paying for virus-related expenses, and it’s critical that Governor Evers makes these funds immediately available to our community. The Governor has a responsibility to aid areas of need — both large and small — and I urge him to provide Brown County with the resources it’s eligible for so our local leaders can continue to respond effectively to this public health crisis.”