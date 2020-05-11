Five more Brown County COVID-19 patients die over the weekend

Five COVID-19 patients died in Brown County over the weekend, according to the public health department.

The patients were identified as follows:

--Male, 97, 54313 ZIP Code

--Male, 92, 54304 ZIP Code

--Female, 76, 54162 ZIP Code

--Male, 62, 54162 ZIP Code

--Male, 77, 54304 ZIP Code

The county has recorded 18 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Public Health Strategist Claire Paprocki announced the county had recorded a total of 1,911 confirmed cases.

Oneida Nation has recorded 22 confirmed cases.

Forty people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Brown County.

Paprocki says 283 patients are "out of isolation." That means they no longer have symptoms and they are no longer under quarantine.

Community testing sites are open at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr; and Casa Alba Melanie, 314 S. Madison St. The health department says 3,321 people have been tested at those locations since they opened last week.

Testing is available for all essential workers in Brown County. Essential workers do not need to have symptoms to get tested.

CLICK HERE to register online for testing. You can also register by calling 211.

Not sure if you're an essential worker? CLICK HERE for a list.

Testing is also available for non-essential workers who are experiencing at least one symptom of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, cough, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle aches and new loss of taste or smell.

Hours for both locations are 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The sites have translation services available for people who speak Spanish, Hmong or Somali.

The sites offer drive-through and walk-up appointments.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to talk about the testing sites.

"Those that have been going to work everyday that are asymptomatic or without symptoms can now get tested by going to either one of those sites. You have to live in Brown County or work in Brown County, so that's a pretty big population if you think about it. The whole point of that is identifying people who are positives that might not know it or might have had mild symptoms that they haven't really expressed are really bad, and need to get tested. Because we can identify those people, get them quarantined for 10 days or longer and get them out of the workforce, so when we start to open up commerce back again here, hopefully soon, we have less of a chance of re-infecting people," says Dr. Rai.

"These environments were purely designed for your safety and for our safety. So they're drive-up testing. It's not like you're going into a clinic where there's a lot of people who may or may not be infected. You're going one at a time. You're not leaving your vehicle. The people who are approaching your vehicle are in personal protective equipment so they can't transmit the virus to you and you can't transmit the virus to them. It's one of the safest environments I've seen for testing. And then you just drive right out. You're not going to be exposed to COVID-19 by going through this. You're going to be exposed to COVID-19 through the general public, but not through the drive-through testing," says Dr. Rai.

