Fishing clubs face uncertainty over ice bridges on Lake Winnebago

We're now quickly approaching the start of sturgeon spearing season, one of the biggest events of the year on Lake Winnebago.

However getting out on the ice Saturday might not be as easy as it's been in the past.

At least in Oshkosh, the plan is for the Otter Street Fishing Club to check the ice early Friday and make a determination of whether it's safe enough to put the ATV bridges out.

Right now vehicle bridges are just not an option.

On Thursday Don Herman of Sunk? Dive and Rescue showed off a video just taken of an ice shanty being pulled from the ice after its weight proved to be a bit much.

It's evidence Herman says that driving out on a vehicle, or even something smaller could pose a problem this weekend.

"You can still go out sturgeon spearing. You go out in the middle of the lake there is 13 inches of ice. It just varies around the lake. I tell everybody you need to talk to your fishing club in that area," said Herman.

While some spots on the lake have up to 15 inches of ice, others have just five or six inches.

So far Oshkosh firefighters have not had to conduct an ice rescue this winter, but it's definitely a concern.

"There shouldn't be any vehicles out there at all. I have seen a few out there. I wish them good luck. We are ready. We have been training for an ice rescue, because it is the time of the year, but we certainly hope we don't have to use it," said John Holland of the Oshkosh Fire Department.

Normally many of the bridges are in place and the roads marked by mid January.

Herman added, "We normally put them out around the 15th of January, anywhere right around the 15th. So, I'm thinking we don't see any cold weather in the forecast so I'm really thinking that I don't think we're going to have the vehicle bridges out this year."

The last time the fishing club was not able to put vehicle bridges out in time for sturgeon spearing was back in 2011.