"Fishing Has No Boundaries" event moved off of Lake Winnebago

Concerns over ice safety have forced a number of event this weekend tied to sturgeon spearing to move off Lake Winnebago.

This includes one that works with anglers who have disabilities.

For only the second time in its six year history of holding a winter sturgeon spearing event, specifically for anglers with disabilities, the Fond du Lac chapter of "Fishing Has No Boundaries" had to make a tough decision.

"The ice is just not in a safe place right now, so we wanted to make sure that the people who normally support us are in a safe environment and still enjoy some of the things we're still able to offer," said Tracy Qualmann, event organizer.

Which is why the event was moved off of Lake Winnebago to the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds.

Rather than spear sturgeon, many of the would-be anglers are now working as volunteers at the event which features a number of activities including live music.

Qualmann added, "This is a pretty unique opportunity to have. So, these are individuals that may have a challenge, they might have something that affects their cognitive skills, and so without the assistance of someone who can help guide them, they really don't have the opportunity."

All the festivities raise money to keep the cost of a two-day summer fishing tournament low.

Jeff Hefter volunteers as a guide. He said, "I would say it's like a freedom to them. It's something that they may not have the means to do and we provide that and they, it's just ear-to-ear smiles."

The event is free to get in.

It runs on Saturday from noon to midnight.